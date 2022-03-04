Caritas update on Bishop's Lent Appeal 2022 - Caritas New Zealand

Friday, 4 March, 2022 - 17:26

Lent

This week marks the beginning of the Lenten season - a time of fasting, prayer and almsgiving. Caritas has prepared a short booklet for Lent reflection. Each booklet covers the gospel readings for each week of Lent, a gospel reflection and some real-life examples of love in action through various Caritas projects. Lent reflection booklets can be ordered here: https://caritas.org.nz/lent or by emailing the Caritas office caritas@caritas.org.nz.

Caritas has also created a complete set of resources for schools https://caritas.org.nz/lent-schools and parishes https://caritas.org.nz/lent . These are available for free download from our website.

The Bishops Lenten Appeal also provides the bulk of the funding which enables Caritas to respond quickly and continue its work - in Tonga, in Ukraine, Samoa, Philippines, and around the world where we provide relief and support to communities in need. We would welcome your solidarity with the poor and vulnerable by standing with us this Lent. We know that Lent is again being disrupted by the Covid pandemic. However, donations can still be made online through the Caritas website, www.caritas.org.nz/donate-online or by clicking on the envelope below

Ukraine

Most of you will by now have seen the images on television of Russian soldiers invading Ukraine. The Lent Appeal funds can be used where the need is greatest. So in the event of the emergency in Ukraine Caritas was immediately able to provide $10,000 for humanitarian aid to its sister organisations in Ukraine to support the most vulnerable affected by war. Caritas has been working amid conflict in eastern Ukraine since April 2014, helping nearly 826,500 affected people.

The invasion will dramatically worsen humanitarian need, displacing people from their homes, disrupting essential public services including water, power, transport and banking, and damaging vital infrastructure and homes.

If you specifically wish to donate to the work in Ukraine donations supporting the international Caritas effort can be made at www.caritas.org.nz/donate-online. Use "Emergency Fund" and in the secure payment area please reference "Ukraine".

Tonga

In a similar way the Lent Appeal also enabled Caritas to provide immediate funding to Caritas Tonga for disaster relief after the recent volcanic eruption and tsunami. The needs in Tonga remain great. If you would like to donate specifically to the work in Tonga you can do that through Pacific Relief Fund Tonga and reference "Tonga" in the transaction details www.caritas.org.nz/donate-online .

New Website

This year also marks another milestone as Caritas seeks to respond to the challenges of Covid restrictions, difficulties in gathering face to face, the abolition of cheques and the move towards more banking transactions being online.

To make things easier for our supporters and donors we have redeveloped our website - so expect to see a fresher and cleaner looking website next time you visit us online. The security payments gateway is better integrated so you can be confident that we are keeping up with the latest security requirements.

We're also going to be sharing more information through the website so feel free to drop by more often. We'd love to hear your feedback and are always looking for ways to improve how we do things. Drop us a line at caritas@caritas.org.nz

Do feel free to call us on 0800 22 10 22 if you have any questions.