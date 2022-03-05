Saturday, 5 March, 2022 - 08:02

All of the TairÄwhiti District will move back into an open fire season at 8am on Saturday 5 March.

An open fire season means permits will no longer be required to light open-air fires.

District Manager Peter Clark says the recent wet weather has caused this change.

"As the weather changes with the seasons, so does the risk of a wildfire spreading once ignited, " he says.

"Currently, the risk of uncontrolled fires has decreased and further predictions of wet and cooler weather has contributed to the decision of allowing open-air fires again."

"Even though the risk has minimised, we still encourage anyone lighting an open-air fire to check the conditions before they light. If it’s dry and windy, please don’t light a fire," says Peter Clark.