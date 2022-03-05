|
[ login or create an account ]
All of the TairÄwhiti District will move back into an open fire season at 8am on Saturday 5 March.
An open fire season means permits will no longer be required to light open-air fires.
District Manager Peter Clark says the recent wet weather has caused this change.
"As the weather changes with the seasons, so does the risk of a wildfire spreading once ignited, " he says.
"Currently, the risk of uncontrolled fires has decreased and further predictions of wet and cooler weather has contributed to the decision of allowing open-air fires again."
"Even though the risk has minimised, we still encourage anyone lighting an open-air fire to check the conditions before they light. If it’s dry and windy, please don’t light a fire," says Peter Clark.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice