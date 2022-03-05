No time to be reserved, tell us what you think about our parks - HCC

Saturday, 5 March, 2022 - 09:02

With more than 200 parks and at least 80 playgrounds in Hamilton, we’re spoilt for choice - but what do you think? We want to hear your thoughts about our parks and open spaces.

No time to be reserved, tell us what you think about our parks!

Hamilton City Council’s Parks Survey opens today, the first day of Parks Week, and we’d love you to tell us about your local or favourite parks and open spaces. What does an ideal park look like to you? Do we need more dog-friendly spaces? A skate park in your neighbourhood? More planting days? Swings in the trees? Council wants to hear your thoughts and suggestions on how we can make our city parks even better.

The information we get from the Parks Survey is very useful for input into Counci’s Long-Term Plan projects and programmes, to make sure that we’re delivering what the community sees as a priority.

The survey is also a key part of the research Council does on the management of the parks and open spaces throughout the city and helps us plan the best ways to manage the hundreds of hectares of reserve land we are responsible for.

Hamilton City Council Parks Unit Director Maria Barrie encourages Hamiltonians to get involved and share their opinions on the city’s network of parks, playgrounds, river paths and natural areas.

"Our parks and reserves offer a great opportunity for people to get out and about in nature and get active. We want to make this experience as good as possible, to boost the health and wellbeing of the people of Kirikiriroa," she said.

"The views and experiences of the city’s park users are fundamental to Council, helping us to develop an understanding of how the people of Kirikiriroa use the parks, what’s working well and where change may be needed."

You can give feedback:

Online at hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay Picking up a hard copy from the Municipal Building or any of the Hamilton City Libraries Requesting a hard copy by calling 07 838 6699

The survey takes around 10 minutes to complete and is open until Friday 1 April 2022.