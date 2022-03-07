Restricted fire season for Otago Central and Lakes zones

Monday, 7 March, 2022 - 08:02

The Central and Lakes zones in the Otago Fire District will move back to a restricted fire season at 8am on Monday 7 March 2022.

A restricted fire season means anyone wanting to light an open-air fire will need a permit and must follow the conditions of the permit.

You can check the fire danger and apply for a permit at www.checkitsalright.nz.

Otago District Manager, Phil Marsh would like to remind people that while the fire danger has reduced, the risk of wildfires is always present.

"Heading into Autumn we will have more wet weather, helping to reduce the fire risk, however, this also means we will have strong winds which can cause fires to get out of control," he says.

Members of the public are reminded that several places within the Lakes Zone are always subject to a total fire ban, as they are in prohibited season year-round, such as the Queenstown Red Zone, Coronet Forest and several islands on lakes WÄnaka and Hawea."

We encourage all people planning on lighting a fire to check the current weather conditions on www.checkitsalright.nz and if it is windy, please don’t light a fire.