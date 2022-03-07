Live export 'death ship' arriving in Napier this week

Monday, 7 March, 2022 - 08:32

The live export ship Anna Marra is expected to arrive at Napier Port this week.

Under its previous name Awassi Express, this ship was implicated in a live export disaster en route to the Middle East in August 2017. Nearly 64,000 sheep suffered from heat stress on the ship, killing 2,400.

Live export company Emanuel Exports was subsequently charged with breaching animal welfare laws and lost its live export license in Australia. www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2019/jul/31/live-exporter-charged-with-sheep-cruelty-over-deadly-awassi-shipment

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said no animals should be exported, especially not on this ship.

"This ship has a history of suffering," said Ashton.

"It’s bad enough that the live export trade has grown over the past year, while the trade is meant to be winding down. But at the very least, death ships like this should not be used."

Cattle are being shipped to China in record numbers. Figures from the Ministry for Primary Industries (www.mpi.govt.nz/export/animals/live-animals-including-livestock/requirement-documents-for-exporting-live-animals/animal-welfare-export-certificates/live-sheep-and-cattle-export-voyage-reports) show 134,722 cows were exported from Aotearoa last year, compared with 109,921 in 2020 and 39,269 in 2019.

A Chinese state-owned enterprise (www.newsroom.co.nz/chinese-soe-pushes-nz-for-u-turn-on-live-export-ban) has been lobbying the Government to allow live exports from Aotearoa to continue. But Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has confirmed the Government will continue with its plans to ban livestock exports by sea from April 30 2023.

"We’re pleased to see the Minister isn’t bowing down to pressure from lobbyists.

"But we need to see a material reduction in the numbers of animals being exported in the coming months if this industry is to be phased out within 14 months."