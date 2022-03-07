Council support for community concerns over climate change

Monday, 7 March, 2022 - 10:40

Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council is offering support to communities who are concerned about climate change. In particular those who are looking to better understand the risks it brings and plan for how they might adapt.

We’re already seeing the impacts of a changing climate in Bay of Plenty, from rising temperatures, to increasing coastal erosion to more drought like conditions. For communities at the coalface of this change, there are some difficult conversations ahead.

To help these communities adapt, Regional Council has up to $15,000 available for individual projects which enable groups to start planning for a changing climate at a community level.

General Manager of Integrated Catchments, Chris Ingle, said local communities are well placed to plan for adaptation as they have on the ground experience of their area.

"They have often seen drastic changes over the last decade and some are already taking a very proactive approach to adaptation planning," he said

"We wanted to support groups in this position so they can start the planning process now."

Regional Council has supported two community led projects so far. Successful applicant Ngai Tamawhariua will be exploring the potential impacts of climate change on their marae and papakÄinga (homeland). The MaketÅ« Iwi Collective will begin their climate change journey by running a series of wÄnanga to develop a shared understanding of how the MaketÅ« community will be impacted.

More information on this fund can be found here. Applications close 3 April 2022.