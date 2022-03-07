No reason to underpay NZ Countdown workers any more - FIRST Union

Monday, 7 March, 2022 - 12:09

With confirmation that workers from Australia have been brought in to fill staffing gaps at Countdown supermarkets and within its supply chain, New Zealand workers alongside them should immediately receive pay parity and be remunerated at the significantly higher rates of their colleagues from across the ditch, FIRST Union said today.

"New Zealand Countdown workers are doing the same job as their Australian counterparts, experiencing the same health risk and high stress at work, but are paid substantially less, with many not even earning a living wage now due to the rising cost of living," said Ben Peterson, FIRST Union National Retail Organiser.

"It’s clear that the company can pay this rate, and that this is the effective going rate for the work required, so there is no reason why they shouldn’t be paying it to workers in New Zealand already."

"Perhaps a reason that a shortage exists in the first place is that many New Zealanders aren’t willing to put themselves at risk for these wages, and better pay could mean more people are interested in working for Countdown."

Countdown New Zealand declared $205m in profit for 2021, rising during the pandemic alongside rising prices in its supermarkets. A report due tomorrow from the Commerce Commission is expected to confirm that our supermarket industry is among the most profitable in the world and exorbitant prices are harming New Zealand consumers, Mr Peterson said.

"This gulf between the pay of local workers and Australians is the result of a decision to continue underpaying New Zealand workers," said Mr Peterson.

For one New Zealand Countdown worker who wished to remain anonymous, the discrepancy between their own pay and the Australian workers was frustrating.

"They’re paying for their accommodation, their airfares and their living costs, but they aren’t even paying us a living wage," they said.

"It’s insulting that we’re expected to do the same work for less and there’s no reason it should be that way."