Riff Raff takes a jump to the left and then a step to the right - Hamilton CC

Monday, 7 March, 2022 - 13:31

The Sonic Transducer has done its job, Riff Raff is back!

The iconic statue is now installed in its temporary home at Waikato Museum while the new Waikato Regional Theatre is built.

Since the closure of Embassy Park in October 2021, the Riff Raff statue, along with many of the Rocky Horror Picture Show elements in the park, have been stored securely in another dimension.

Since then Council has been working to find a suitable temporary home for Hamilton’s favourite Transylvanian statue and are pleased that it was just a jump to the left, and step to the right away at the Waikato Museum | Te Whare Taonga o Waikato forecourt.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said Riff Raff is a huge part of Hamilton and she’s pleased he’s back on display.

"I know people love the statue in the Central City so having Riff Raff temporarily based at the Waikato Museum is a great compromise. Better still, it’s a great place for a selfie, so I think we can expect another deluge of Riff Raff pictures."

With Embassy Park now closed through to early-2024 to support the construction of the new Waikato Regional Theatre, Council is using the time to redesign the park to complement the new theatre’s entrance, create another connection through the city to the Waikato River and showcase the Riff Raff Statue.

Originally gifted to the city by the Riff Raff Trust in 2004, the statue has become a must visit attraction for Hamiltonians and with its return Hamilton’s Central City has become a little more fabulous.