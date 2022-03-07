Otago media expertise: In the news this week - University of Otago

Monday, 7 March, 2022 - 14:10

MindTheGap NZ - National pay gap register launches. Commerce Commission final report on grocery sector release. Ukraine

Associate Professor James Headley on Ukraine (contact details below):

"With no sign of even localised ceasefires and no progress in talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives, and between French and Russian Presidents Emmanual Macron and Vladimir Putin, it is hard to see any prospects of a resolution to the conflict.

Russian forces have escalated indiscriminate attacks, but Ukraine continues to resist.

With Russia relatively isolated and sanctions having a noticeable effect, Putin has clamped down on any criticism at home.

Any negotiated settlement would have to give Russia some apparent gain - perhaps an assurance of neutrality of Ukraine - but Ukraine and the West would be loath to reward aggression, and Ukrainians would feel even more vulnerable than before.

A ‘palace coup’ in Moscow is a long shot, but with Putin seeming to have gambled on an adventure that can only be contrary to Russia’s long-term interests, it is not inconceivable, although there would still be immense challenges in trying to reach a peace agreement."