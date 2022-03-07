Teaching tikanga as a way of life

Monday, 7 March, 2022 - 16:19

For Chance Rohe (Rongomaiwahine, NgÄti Kahungunu), the "learning never stops".

Chance, a successful MÄori artist and Kaiwhakaako at EIT’s Te Åªranga Waka, teaches Te PÅkaitahi Tikanga (Kaupae 3) - NZ Certificate in Tikanga (MÄtauranga MÄori) [Level 3].

The programme runs over 17 weeks twice a year. It is primarily aimed at those students who have completed level two and level three Te Reo MÄori at EIT and are looking to further their knowledge based on tikanga of the marae through mahi toi (MÄori art).

According to Chance, art is used to create a visual piece that is reflective of the assignments of the course. Using the content of the assignments, students will create artworks ranging from hand drawn works, to paintings. This creates a collection of artworks that will be selected to hang in an art exhibition that concludes the course.

Chance is deeply passionate about Te Ao MÄori and about ensuring that his students "come out from this programme with an open mind and confidence to be who they are". Born in Napier and raised in Wairoa, Chance moved to Hastings in 2003 when he finished his secondary school education, he started to pursue a Bachelor in Fine MÄori Arts under the tutelage of Dr Sandy Adsett MNZM, here he exhibited locally, nationally and internationally in places abroad like Sydney, Hawaii and London. He completed his Bachelor in MÄori Fine Arts from Toimairangi, Te WÄnanga o Aotearoa in Hastings, followed by a Bachelor of MÄori Performing Arts from Te Whare WÄnanga o AwanuiÄrangi in WhakatÄne.

He later went on to teach Te Reo MÄori at the Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison for five years, before moving to the EIT Hawke’s Bay Campus in 2019. Growing up, Chance was surrounded by all things MÄori. "I have always practiced whakamoemiti (a type or form of karakia). My family is full of creatives. So, everything that I am now was indirectly imbued into me from my family and continues to do so in my everyday life. For Chance, tikanga serves as a guide for everyday life. MÄtauranga MÄori is a way of life for Chance. He sees MÄtauranga MÄori as "a learning platform of life", that informs our view from many angles. Chance’s versatility as an artist is evident in the range of mediums he uses, these include painting, drawing, digital art, kirituhi and tÄ moko. However, he says that he initially started with drawing and illustrating and later he transitioned to painting, and more recently in the digital artwork space.

For Chance, the endless nature of art and in particular, MÄori art, is what he enjoys the most. "You can never stop learning and can never have enough skill. There's always going to be another person or another image that's going to spark something within me, to inspire me to create more".

His goal is to bring EIT schools together with toi MÄori (art). Chance says that his students are given another view on how to speak MÄori and how to look at things within MÄoridom. The (free) Te PÅkaitahi Tikanga (Kaupae 3) - NZ Certificate in Tikanga (MÄtauranga MÄori) [Level 3] programme runs twice a year in February and July. The schedule consists of weekly day classes or night classes with three weekend wÄnanga.