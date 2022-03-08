Sky Tower glows for International Women's Day

Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 - 10:36

Tonight, the Sky Tower will glow purple for International Women’s Day in support of diversity and inclusion in New Zealand.

The 2022 International Women’s Day theme is #BreakTheBias and SkyCity has committed to calling out bias, smashing stereotypes, breaking inequality, and rejecting discrimination.

In 2021 SkyCity was awarded the Gender tick for the third year in a row in recognition of its commitment to providing a fair workplace for all employees. SkyCity remains focussed on identifying and addressing its gender pay gap and on increasing the representation of women in senior roles across the business.

The Sky Tower is New Zealand’s tallest man-made structure and the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, the Sky Tower is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.