Government fast-tracks support for Ukrainians

Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 - 13:09

Ukrainian nationals in New Zealand with a visa due to expire by the end of the year will be given an automatic 12-month extension; about 140 people Ukrainian nationals offshore with a valid New Zealand visa can come immediately, bypassing NZ’s reconnecting steps; about 250 people Government to consider further border exemptions for wider family members of Ukrainians in New Zealand

The Government is putting in place fast-track measures to support Ukrainians to remain in New Zealand or to return here immediately.

"New Zealand was one of the first to give humanitarian support to Ukrainians when Russia invaded, and although we know the numbers are small we are fast-tracking support for Ukrainians to remain in or return to New Zealand immediately," Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said.

"Ukrainian nationals in New Zealand whose visas expire before the end of the year can remain here legally for a further 12 months to give them certainty at a time when their country is being invaded and they may not be able to return home.

"Latest figures show about 300 Ukrainian citizens in New Zealand are on temporary visas with 140 expiring before the end of the year.

"Further, 250 or so Ukrainian citizens holding valid New Zealand visas offshore will now be able to enter New Zealand immediately without waiting for the borders to reopen, as long as they meet COVID-19 health requirements to travel.