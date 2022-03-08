International Women's Day - Infrastructure NZ

Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 - 13:13

Infrastructure New Zealand and our Women in Infrastructure Network (WIN) are keen to celebrate International Women’s Day, which this year has a theme of Breaking the Bias.

We know many of our members are joining us in marking International Women’s Day with online forums featuring a range of speakers and profiling their female staff. Many are directly addressing bias and seeking to equip their staff to identify and deal with it. Gender equity and public reporting of gender pay gaps is likely to feature strongly this year.

We asked some of our members a range of questions around International Women’s Day, and we’ll be sharing those responses daily on our LinkedIn through the rest of the week, starting today with Jon Lamonte.

While our Diversity Advisory Board seeks to address far broader issues than gender alone, Board Chair Margaret Devlin and Diversity Advisory Board Chair Amy Barrett recorded a podcast about diversity and the role of the advisory board which was released today as part of HERA’s Stirring the Pot podcast series to mark International Women’s Day. We thank HERA for their interest. This can be listened to on iTunes/Apple podcast, Spotify, or Podbean.

The Diversity Advisory Board will guide stronger and broader diversity initiatives. It aims to guide and hold to account the INZ Board and members to create and sustain a diverse, inclusive and welcoming sector for all, reflecting the diversity of member organisations and individuals in the sector.

Just a reminder that expressions of interest from members interested in joining the Diversity Advisory Board close at 5pm on 18 March. To get a Terms of Reference and a nomination form, please email paige.hallam@infrastructure.org.nz.