Get out and enjoy our parks - Porirua City Council

Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 - 15:13

Promise yourself during Parks Week you will experience the wonderful green spaces we have in Porirua - you might just win something.

The nationwide celebration of all things parks - and how they contribute to liveable cities and thriving communities - runs this week until Sunday 13 March.

Visiting your local reserve is easy and practical, even with Omicron prevalent in our communities and Covid restrictions in place, says Porirua Parks Manager Julian Emeny.

From a stroll in the bush, somewhere to kick a ball, or a coastal adventure, there are options aplenty in our city.

"We have some great spots to visit for enjoyment, fitness and wellbeing - places that help us refresh our minds and bodies," he says.

"With all the challenges we’re facing in life right now, it’s important to take care of our waiora, getting outside to reap the benefits of fresh air and green spaces. And this can happen not just during Parks Week, but anytime.

"In Porirua we have more than 950 hectares of parks and reserves - if you chose to visit a different one each day, it would take you about six months to experience them all.

"We’ve got short walks, some testing walks, playgrounds, shared paths, exercise equipment at Aotea Lagoon and Onepoto Park, and two fantastic dog parks. Visit your regular spot this week or branch out and visit somewhere else in Porirua."

To reward those getting out and about this week, we have two great prizes (a Rebel Sport voucher and a voucher for our nursery), so keep an eye on our Facebook page to discover what you have to do to win.

Hint: We’ll be asking you to show off which park or reserve you consider to be a hidden gem…