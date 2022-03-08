Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 - 16:30

Early guilty pleas for family harm offenders with Victim Video Statements

Victim Video Statements have been in use for family harm cases since 2017, but a recent evaluation, published in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence, has revealed the huge success the initiative has been, nearly doubling the likelihood of an earlier guilty plea in court. ( https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/08862605211055083)

Inspector Ross Ellwood is thrilled with the result after using Victim Video Statements (VVS) in his daily work.

Ross, currently the Acting Area Commander for Counties Manukau says, "It not only holds the offenders to account a lot earlier - it saves the victim and the officer time at the scene.

In the past, we took a written statement and that’s a lengthy process.

Now it’s a video taken in the back of a patrol car or the victim’s house," he says.

"By using our personal police mobility devices, we can capture the video for evidence and upload it to a secure server - it’s quicker than writing.

It saves time for everyone, especially for the families," he says.

"It also saves time on court process and the victim doesn’t have to give evidence in chief - their video is accepted, and they don’t have to recount their story again."

Sergeant Selina Gordon a VVS coordinator in Northland District, says "I think one of the best things about VVS is it enables a victim to give their statement there and then, no matter the time of day or night.

The process is a lot shorter than giving a written statement, they don’t have to worry about child-care or getting their kids out of bed in the middle of the night to come to the station while the victim gives a statement."

Constable Laura Blummont, Family Harm Intervention Coordinator from Hastings says "I think it’s a great tool that makes it so much easier to capture the intensity of the incidents. Written statements really don’t have the same effect. I feel that the victims don’t have to spend as much time relaying the incident. I’m all for making it easier for our victims," she says.

Associate Professor Darren Walton of Crow's Nest Research observed Police officers explaining the results of the research to victims. "Officers advised victims at family harm incidents that a VVS increases the likelihood of an early guilty plea and will likely spare them further ordeal in court."

"New Zealand leads the world in offering digitally-recorded victim statements which are better evidence, provide greater detail and better accounts of victims' experiences, he says.

https://www.police.govt.nz/about-us/publication/likelihood-early-guilty-pleas-following-digitally-recorded-victim-statements

He pati moata mÅ te hunga hara Ä-whÄnau me ngÄ TauÄkÄ« Ataata a NgÄ PÄrurenga

NÅ te tau 2017, kua whakamahia ngÄ TauÄkÄ« Ataata a NgÄ PÄrurenga mÅ ngÄ kÄhi hara Ä-whÄnau, engari, kua whakapuakitia e tÄtahi arotake hou, kua whakaputa i te Hautaka mÅ NgÄ TÅ«kinotanga Matawhaiaro, te whÄnui o ngÄ hua kua puta, kia tÄparatia te tÅ«pono ki tÄtahi pati moata i te kÅti.

( https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/08862605211055083)

E hiamo katoa ana a Kaitirotiro Ross Ellwood ki ngÄ hua i puta mai o te whakamahinga a ngÄ TauÄkÄ« Ataata a NgÄ PÄrurenga i Äna mahi ia rÄ.

Hei tÄ Ross, Te Toihau RÄ«whi o te Rohe o Counties Manukau, "Ehara i te mea ka mau moata noa i te hunga hara - engari ka whakaiti nei i te wÄ kei te wÄhi hara te pÄrurenga me te pirihimana.

I ngÄ wÄ o mua, ka whaiwhakaarotia ngÄ tauÄkÄ« Ä-tuhi, Ä, he hÄtepe roa tÄrÄ.

Inaianei, he ataata ka whakaahua ki tÄtahi waka pirihimana, ki te whare o te pÄrurenga rÄnei."

"MÄ te whakamahi i Ä mÄtou mÄ«hini waea matawhaiaro, e Ähei ana mÄtou te whakaahua i te ataata hei taunakitanga kia tuku atu ki tÄtahi kÅnae marutau - , Ä, he tere ake i ngÄ tauÄkÄ« Ä-tuhi.

He mea whakapai ake i te wÄ mÅ te katoa, otirÄ mÅ ngÄ whÄnau."

He mea whakapai ake hoki i te wÄ mÅ ngÄ hÄtepe o te kÅti, Ä, kÄore Åna here e hoatu ana taunakitanga - kua whakaaetia Ä rÄtou ataata, Ä, kÄore rÄtou e mate ki te tÅai anÅ i ngÄ kÅrero.

Hei tÄ Sergeant Selina Gordon, tÄtahi kairuruku TauÄkÄ« Atataata a NgÄ PÄrurenga ki te Rohe o Te Hiku-o-te-ika, "Ko te painga o ngÄ TauÄki Ataata a NgÄ PÄrurenga, he mea whakakaha i te pÄrurenga kia hoatu i tana tauÄkÄ« ki te wÄhi e tika ana, ahakoa te wÄ, rÄ mai, pÅ mai rÄnei."

He poto iho te hÄtepe i tÄrÄ o te tuku tauÄkÄ« Ä-tuhi, kÄore rÄtou e mÄharahara ki te kimi whare kÅhungahunga, ki te tiki i Ä rÄtou tamariki mai i te moenga i waenganui pÅ kia haere ki te teihana nÅ te pÄrurenga e tuku tauÄkÄ« ana."

Hei tÄ Pirihimana Laura Blummont, Kairuruku Mahi Hara Ä-whÄnau nÅ Heretaunga, "He rauemi pai tÄnei e tutuki pai ai te kapo i te kaha o ngÄ mahi hara.

KÄore i te pÄrÄ rawa te mana o ngÄ tauÄkÄ« Ä-tuhi.

He mea pai kia kore ai te pÄrurenga e whakapau wÄ me te pÅ«rongorongo anÅ i te hara.

Kei reira katoa au kia hanga mÄmÄ ake mÅ Ä mÄtou pÄrurenga."

I mÄtÄtaki a Ahorangi TÅ«hono Darren Walton o Te RÅpÅ« Rangahau o Crow’s Nest i ngÄ Pirihimana e whakamÄrama ana i ngÄ hua o te rangahau ki ngÄ pÄrurenga.

"I whakatakoto kupu Äwhina ngÄ Pirihimana ki ngÄ pÄrurenga kei ngÄ wÄhi hara Ä-whÄnau nÄ ngÄ TauÄki Ataata a NgÄ PÄrurenga ka tere ake tÄtahi pati moata, Ä, kÄore e kore ka Ärai i a rÄtou ki ngÄ raru anÅ i te kÅti.

"Ka mÄtÄmua a Aotearoa i te ao katoa mÅ te whakamahi i ngÄ tauÄkÄ« hopu-matihiko a ngÄ pÄrurenga me te pai ake o Änei taunakitanga, whakarato i ngÄ taipitopito pai ake me ngÄ kÅrero a ngÄ pÄrurenga.

https://www.police.govt.nz/about-us/publication/likelihood-early-guilty-pleas-following-digitally-recorded-victim-statements

He tapanga mÅ ngÄ whakaahua:

TÄriana Selina Gordon, NgÄ Pirihimana o Te Hiku-o-te-ika

Constable Laura Blummont, NgÄ Pirihimana o Te RÄwhiti

Ahorangi TÅ«hono Darren Walton o Te RÅpÅ« Rangahau o Crow's Nest KA MUTU