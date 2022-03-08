|
Early guilty pleas for family harm offenders with Victim Video Statements
Victim Video Statements have been in use for family harm cases since 2017, but a recent evaluation, published in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence, has revealed the huge success the initiative has been, nearly doubling the likelihood of an earlier guilty plea in court. ( https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/08862605211055083)
Inspector Ross Ellwood is thrilled with the result after using Victim Video Statements (VVS) in his daily work.
Ross, currently the Acting Area Commander for Counties Manukau says, "It not only holds the offenders to account a lot earlier - it saves the victim and the officer time at the scene.
In the past, we took a written statement and that’s a lengthy process.
Now it’s a video taken in the back of a patrol car or the victim’s house," he says.
"By using our personal police mobility devices, we can capture the video for evidence and upload it to a secure server - it’s quicker than writing.
It saves time for everyone, especially for the families," he says.
"It also saves time on court process and the victim doesn’t have to give evidence in chief - their video is accepted, and they don’t have to recount their story again."
Sergeant Selina Gordon a VVS coordinator in Northland District, says "I think one of the best things about VVS is it enables a victim to give their statement there and then, no matter the time of day or night.
The process is a lot shorter than giving a written statement, they don’t have to worry about child-care or getting their kids out of bed in the middle of the night to come to the station while the victim gives a statement."
Constable Laura Blummont, Family Harm Intervention Coordinator from Hastings says "I think it’s a great tool that makes it so much easier to capture the intensity of the incidents. Written statements really don’t have the same effect. I feel that the victims don’t have to spend as much time relaying the incident. I’m all for making it easier for our victims," she says.
Associate Professor Darren Walton of Crow's Nest Research observed Police officers explaining the results of the research to victims. "Officers advised victims at family harm incidents that a VVS increases the likelihood of an early guilty plea and will likely spare them further ordeal in court."
"New Zealand leads the world in offering digitally-recorded victim statements which are better evidence, provide greater detail and better accounts of victims' experiences, he says.
He pati moata mÅ te hunga hara Ä-whÄnau me ngÄ TauÄkÄ« Ataata a NgÄ PÄrurenga
NÅ te tau 2017, kua whakamahia ngÄ TauÄkÄ« Ataata a NgÄ PÄrurenga mÅ ngÄ kÄhi hara Ä-whÄnau, engari, kua whakapuakitia e tÄtahi arotake hou, kua whakaputa i te Hautaka mÅ NgÄ TÅ«kinotanga Matawhaiaro, te whÄnui o ngÄ hua kua puta, kia tÄparatia te tÅ«pono ki tÄtahi pati moata i te kÅti.
E hiamo katoa ana a Kaitirotiro Ross Ellwood ki ngÄ hua i puta mai o te whakamahinga a ngÄ TauÄkÄ« Ataata a NgÄ PÄrurenga i Äna mahi ia rÄ.
Hei tÄ Ross, Te Toihau RÄ«whi o te Rohe o Counties Manukau, "Ehara i te mea ka mau moata noa i te hunga hara - engari ka whakaiti nei i te wÄ kei te wÄhi hara te pÄrurenga me te pirihimana.
I ngÄ wÄ o mua, ka whaiwhakaarotia ngÄ tauÄkÄ« Ä-tuhi, Ä, he hÄtepe roa tÄrÄ.
Inaianei, he ataata ka whakaahua ki tÄtahi waka pirihimana, ki te whare o te pÄrurenga rÄnei."
"MÄ te whakamahi i Ä mÄtou mÄ«hini waea matawhaiaro, e Ähei ana mÄtou te whakaahua i te ataata hei taunakitanga kia tuku atu ki tÄtahi kÅnae marutau - , Ä, he tere ake i ngÄ tauÄkÄ« Ä-tuhi.
He mea whakapai ake i te wÄ mÅ te katoa, otirÄ mÅ ngÄ whÄnau."
He mea whakapai ake hoki i te wÄ mÅ ngÄ hÄtepe o te kÅti, Ä, kÄore Åna here e hoatu ana taunakitanga - kua whakaaetia Ä rÄtou ataata, Ä, kÄore rÄtou e mate ki te tÅai anÅ i ngÄ kÅrero.
Hei tÄ Sergeant Selina Gordon, tÄtahi kairuruku TauÄkÄ« Atataata a NgÄ PÄrurenga ki te Rohe o Te Hiku-o-te-ika, "Ko te painga o ngÄ TauÄki Ataata a NgÄ PÄrurenga, he mea whakakaha i te pÄrurenga kia hoatu i tana tauÄkÄ« ki te wÄhi e tika ana, ahakoa te wÄ, rÄ mai, pÅ mai rÄnei."
He poto iho te hÄtepe i tÄrÄ o te tuku tauÄkÄ« Ä-tuhi, kÄore rÄtou e mÄharahara ki te kimi whare kÅhungahunga, ki te tiki i Ä rÄtou tamariki mai i te moenga i waenganui pÅ kia haere ki te teihana nÅ te pÄrurenga e tuku tauÄkÄ« ana."
Hei tÄ Pirihimana Laura Blummont, Kairuruku Mahi Hara Ä-whÄnau nÅ Heretaunga, "He rauemi pai tÄnei e tutuki pai ai te kapo i te kaha o ngÄ mahi hara.
KÄore i te pÄrÄ rawa te mana o ngÄ tauÄkÄ« Ä-tuhi.
He mea pai kia kore ai te pÄrurenga e whakapau wÄ me te pÅ«rongorongo anÅ i te hara.
Kei reira katoa au kia hanga mÄmÄ ake mÅ Ä mÄtou pÄrurenga."
I mÄtÄtaki a Ahorangi TÅ«hono Darren Walton o Te RÅpÅ« Rangahau o Crow’s Nest i ngÄ Pirihimana e whakamÄrama ana i ngÄ hua o te rangahau ki ngÄ pÄrurenga.
"I whakatakoto kupu Äwhina ngÄ Pirihimana ki ngÄ pÄrurenga kei ngÄ wÄhi hara Ä-whÄnau nÄ ngÄ TauÄki Ataata a NgÄ PÄrurenga ka tere ake tÄtahi pati moata, Ä, kÄore e kore ka Ärai i a rÄtou ki ngÄ raru anÅ i te kÅti.
"Ka mÄtÄmua a Aotearoa i te ao katoa mÅ te whakamahi i ngÄ tauÄkÄ« hopu-matihiko a ngÄ pÄrurenga me te pai ake o Änei taunakitanga, whakarato i ngÄ taipitopito pai ake me ngÄ kÅrero a ngÄ pÄrurenga.
He tapanga mÅ ngÄ whakaahua:
TÄriana Selina Gordon, NgÄ Pirihimana o Te Hiku-o-te-ika
Constable Laura Blummont, NgÄ Pirihimana o Te RÄwhiti
Ahorangi TÅ«hono Darren Walton o Te RÅpÅ« Rangahau o Crow's Nest KA MUTU
