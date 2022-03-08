CEO accused of sexual assault makes Womans Day post...

Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 - 19:15

The United Fire Brigades Association CEO Bill Butzbach, subject of multiple unresolved complaints of sexual assault and harassment and widespread media attention, today used the organisation's Facebook account to wish firefighters a happy International Womans Day, saying he is "honoured to work alongside these women".

The move has led at least one senior volunteer, Tony Sutorius, to resign from the UFBA in protest. He is a Deputy Chief with thirty years service, and also founder of 'VollyNet", New Zealand's largest community of volunteer firefighters.

"Like so many similar cases, these serious complaints have been abominably mishandled for years now, by both the UFBA and FENZ itself. Most recently a promised investigation collapsed with no outcome. I guess in the end we are each what we are prepared to tolerate. The UFBA is the only "union" we have as volunteer firefighters, but I find I'm just not OK with this organisation speaking in my name any more."

"The UFBA, chaired by Peter Dunne, receives more than 4.5 million dollars of public money a year, direct from the FENZ board, overseen by Minister Jan Tinetti. I would challenge all of those decision makers to look again to their own consciences, and frankly to get their collective act together. The severe lack of progress in protecting and dealing properly with firefighters who have been victims of sexual violence, harassment and bullying is a tragedy for everyone its still happening to" he says. "Its simply not good enough. There's just no excuse".