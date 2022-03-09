Youth wellbeing focus for Ministry of Pacific Peoples' Toloa scholarships

Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 - 08:24

Le Va have been appointed by the Ministry of Pacific Peoples (MPP) to deliver its national youth wellbeing programme, Niu Wave, for Pasifika secondary students who have been awarded Toloa scholarships.

The Toloa Secondary School Scholarships programme supports Pasifika youth to further their studies and careers in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths).

Chief Executive of Le Va, Denise Kingi-Uluave, says this first of its kind partnership between MPP and Le Va is a great recognition of the important role positive mental health and wellbeing plays in the academic and career trajectory of a young person.

"We know school responsibilities are one of the top stressors that contribute to worsening mental health," Denise says.

"With a dedicated approach to nurture the wellbeing of our young people, our Pasifika youth are more likely to reach their full potential."

Continuing to build on the importance of resilience, Le Va’s Niu Wave is a holistic programme to support young people’s wellbeing.

Le Va, a not-for-profit Pasifika-led mental health and wellbeing organisation, will work alongside students, schools and families to build connected, resilient and well-supported villages of young Pasifika people across Aotearoa.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Hon Aupito William Sio says getting more Pacific people engaged in education is critical for the sake of achieving a thriving and prosperous Pacific Aotearoa.

"This will build our rising Generation 6Bs - of Brown, Brainy, Beautiful, Bi-cultural, Bilingual and Bold Pacific students," Minister Sio says.

"I celebrate Le Va’s efforts in building resilience and wellbeing."

Le Va’s Niu Wave for the Toloa recipients will be launched in March 2022.

Read more about Le Va youth programmes here: https://www.leva.co.nz/youth/