Mana whenua representatives appointed - Southland RC

Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 - 13:57

Environment Southland, in partnership with Te Ao Marama, is strengthening its relationship with Ngai Tahu ki Murihiku, with the appointment of four mana whenua representatives on two standing committees today.

At today’s full council meeting, Council welcomed Gail Thompson and Estelle Pera-Leask to the Regional Services committee, and Stewart Bull and Anne Wakefield to the Strategy and Policy committee.

The appointments came as a result of discussions with Te AÅ Marama about opportunities for involving MÄori in the Council governance. Te Ao Marama Inc facilitated the process to provide the names of suitable candidates from NgÄi Tahu ki Murihiku and they were confirmed today.

These appointments further strengthen the ongoing relationship between NgÄi Tahu ki Murihiku and Environment Southland. As tangata whenua, Ngai Tahi ki Murihiku have particular interests in the work of the Council, and the Council has specific statutory obligations and responsibilities in relation to MÄori and MÄori cultural and spiritual values, plus a long-standing relationship of cooperation, which can be seen in our joint work programmes.

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell described the inclusion of mana whenua positions on the committees as another milestone in the Council's relationship with iwi.

"We are pleased to welcome four representatives who will strengthen the Council’s governance and bring new perspectives and experience to the committees."

Te Ao Marama chair Evelyn Cook said the nomination of mana whenua representatives to Environment Southland Standing Committees was an outcome of the longstanding relationship between Te Ao Marama Inc, the resource management arm of local KÄi Tahu rÅ«naka, and Environment Southland.

"All the people chosen have a wealth of knowledge, skills, and passion to bring to their new roles and it is our hope that both parties will see the benefits.

"We congratulate Gail Thompson, Stewart Bull, Estelle Pera-Leask, and Ann Wakefield on their appointments and we hope that they will be just the first of many who will help shape the environmental future of our region.

"We thank Rob Phillips, Nicol Horrell, the councillors and staff of Environment Southland as well as Dean Whaanga from Te Ao Marama Inc for the hard work that has made these appointments possible."

Mana whenua representatives will be granted voting rights, remunerated, subject to accountability requirements and be bound by the Council's Code of Conduct. They will serve a three-year cycle, which will fall separately to the Council’s 3-year rotation.