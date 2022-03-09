Parkin Drawing Prize celebrates 10th anniversary - Parkin Prize

Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 - 14:54

Entries for New Zealand’s most prestigious drawing competition, The Parkin Drawing Prize are now invited.

2022 marks its 10th anniversary of the award which was founded and generously donated by arts patron Chris Parkin since 2012.

A major cash prize of $25,000 and national recognition is on the cards for the winning entry. From approximately 500 entries, a portfolio of around 80 works is chosen by a judging panel for the annual exhibition. In addition to the premier prize of $25,000, another 10 highly commended prizes of $500.00 are awarded.

Anyone can apply to enter this anonymously selected contest as long as the artist is a New Zealand resident or citizen. Previous winners include Monique Jansen (2013) with AO Folded Moire Drawing; Douglas Stichbury (2014) with Observer, Gabrielle Amodeo (2015) with The Floor We Walk On, Hannah Beehre’s Catastrophe (2016), Kirsty Lillico’s carpet installation State Block (2017), Jacqui Colley for Long Echo (2018), Michael Dell’s Every Valley (2019) and Poppy Lekner’s Forward Slash (2020) and Mark Braunias’ work ‘In search of the Saccharine Underground’ last year. "It’s definitely a momentous occasion for us to celebrate 10 years of the Parkin. Over the past decade it has really built up a reputation as New Zealand’s premier award for drawing. Before this award there really wasn’t anything that celebrated and promoted drawing in all its forms so that was my main motivator to get it off the ground. I’m proud of what has been achieved - not only has it empowered talented artists with a sense of the importance of their practice, but it’s also brought people together, tested ideas and encouraged people to think outside the box. I encourage artists to enter as we mark this much-anticipated event that brings joy, discussion and controversy in the art world," said Parkin.

Former judge and Head of Art at Te Papa Tongarewa, Charlotte Davy says the Parkin Prize plays a significant role in the art ecosystem.

"The Parkin Prize is an important event in the arts calendar; a once a year snapshot that showcases New Zealand drawing, and key themes emerging in art practice more generally. Not only does it deliver quality art to audiences in Wellington, it often serves up a healthy dose of controversy and debate on a national level. Very few art experiences see the media and public discussing the nature and definition of art with such passion and conviction as the Parkin Prize. Long may this kind of critical thinking and debate continue around the Prize as it enriches our lives and lifts the profile of our artists. Chris and Kathy Parkin’s ongoing commitment and work to establish this Prize is a massive contribution to New Zealand art over the past decade."

Finalists will be pre-selected by the Judging Panel in June.

Entry forms and further information are available on www.parkinprize.nz. Entries close at 4pm on 31 May 2022 and the winner will be announced on Monday 1 August 2022 to coincide with a public exhibition showcasing all finalists’ works to be held at the New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts in Wellington.

Entry forms and further information are available on www.parkinprize.nz.