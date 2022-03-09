New Plymouth District Council operational update - 9 March 2022

Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 - 16:09

Govett-Brewster Art Gallery

- The Govett-Brewster Art Gallery is open (capacity limits apply) but will be closed for general admission on Wednesdays until further notice.

- Film screenings and Young Visionaries events on Wednesdays will continue as planned (with capacity limits).

- Toi ma te Whanau | Family Art is on hold.

Puke Ariki and Community Libraries

Puke Ariki, Taranaki Research Centre and the Community Libraries are all open (with capacity limits). A Click and Collect service is available, click here for more information and the housebound library service continues to run. Public programmes and events are operating, check our website for more details. The Mobile Library will pause its urban and rural services from 15 March and will instead be used to deliver Housebound services. The Tui Ora, Justice of the Peace and Community Law services at all Puke Ariki and Community Libraries are postponed until further notice. Puke Ariki museum education classes: we are currently unable to provide Education Outside the Classroom classes during Term 1. For more information please call 06 759 6060, or email pukearikiadmin@npdc.nz.

