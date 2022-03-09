Water reform Working Group picks up on Hamilton’s concerns

Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 - 17:10

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says recent recommendations for legislation to improve New Zealand’s water services show the importance and value of Hamilton City Council’s role as advocates for its communities’ needs.

"These recommendations show Hamilton’s voice is being heard and it’s crucial we continue to advocate strongly for further improvements for the future of our community," Mayor Southgate says. "We’re getting results and we need to keep taking every opportunity in this process."

An independent Working Group was set up by Government last year to look at the Government’s Three Waters Reform Programme to consider and provide recommendations on representation, governance, and accountability arrangements. That group has now provided its report to Government in response to a wide body of feedback from Councils and iwi.

Hamilton City Council has provided substantial feedback and commentary throughout the proposals as government has developed them. Most recently this included direct feedback to the Working Group.

"Council was not completely happy with the reforms as they were originally set out by Government, and we made that clear," Mayor Southgate says.

"We provided strong feedback around the ownership model, privatisation, government communication and consultation and ensuring local communities had a voice in any future entity. The Working Group’s report considers all these areas and recommends changes to Government to shape the final legislation.

"One recommendation is that Hamilton, and other councils, have population-based shareholdings in the entity on behalf of its community. There are also strengthened safeguards against future privatisation - something we were adamant was an absolute bottom line for us.

"As a growth Council it is really important our strategic plans are considered by any new entity, and I’m pleased to see recommendations that will give Hamilton a stronger voice in future investment and asset management. We also wanted alignment with resource management reform and other reforms planned by Government, and this is specifically addressed in the report," Mayor Southgate says.

Recommendations to establish an ombudsman, in conjunction with an economic regulator and a water quality regulator, provide new consumer safeguards and are among 47 points addressed in the comprehensive report. Mayor Southgate says she welcomes any initiatives which protect or improve service quality for residents.

Council had strong views around the treatment of assets and the report acknowledges the underlying key principle to ownership is that three waters assets must remain in public ownership. Having territorial authorities as shareholders will mean there is a tangible relationship between communities and any new entity that is well understood by the public.

Mayor Southgate says it’s important to note this is another step in a developing process. The recommendations will be considered by Cabinet before next steps are announced.

"It has been made clear by Government, and reinforced by the working party, that some form of reform is needed to protect the health of our communities and reduce future costs for ratepayers.

"Councils have been asking for change for many years. The current system is simply not sustainable, and we won’t get the best outcomes for Hamilton and the environment without change. It’s clear Government is committed to a reform, so we need to continue to be involved in it.

"But any change needs to work for Hamiltonians, and we will continue to work to influence any future reform to get the best outcome for our ratepayers. Some of our feedback has been taken on board by the working party, to some extent, but there is more work to be done.

"Our Council has unanimously voted to consult with Hamiltonians when we see the draft legislation. That will be an opportunity for us, and the community, to provide feedback on the complete proposals."

The draft Bill is anticipated mid-2022 and Council has committed to consult with the public when that Bill is available and the select committee process is known.

