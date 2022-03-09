Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 - 20:34

Media Release 9 March 2022

Otago Lotto player wins $1 million

One lucky Lotto player will be celebrating a midweek windfall after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning First Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Otago.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Tuakau will also be celebrating tonight after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike Four ticket was sold at Tuakau Supervalue in Tuakau.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland is in Red under the traffic light settings. We will be using computer-generated draws under Audit New Zealand scrutiny for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike while Auckland is in Red.