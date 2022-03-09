Eleven Lotto players win Second Division

Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 - 20:38

Eleven lucky Lotto players will be enjoying a boost to their bank account after each winning $22,957 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $31,253. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Fresh Choice Mangere Bridge in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Tasman.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland is in Red under the traffic light settings. We will be using computer-generated draws under Audit New Zealand scrutiny for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike while Auckland is in Red.