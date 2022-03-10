Govt's 3 waters ripoff plan; 'ownership but no control'

Thursday, 10 March, 2022 - 09:51

Ted Johnston , New Conservative Auckland Mayoralty Candidate states, The govt thinks that it can lessen protest by giving ownership, but no control over assets.

"This is a similar failed system to the one that created the little kingdoms of ( Council Controlled Organisations ) CCOs in Auckland. "

The worst being Auckland Transport that takes half of Auckland’s rates, but we have no control over them, and they have no accountability to us.

3 waters needs to be scrapped . That is a policy of New Conservative.

The Council controlled organisations also must be scrapped, so Auckland can get hold of all of it’s income and organisations to deal with our problems, and be accountable to our citizens. We are capable of looking after ourselves.

As Mayor I will push to regain control of the assets by the people.