A good time to learn te reo - Te Pukenga

Thursday, 10 March, 2022 - 10:50

NMIT is offering free matauranga Maori classes in te reo and tikanga Maori in a fun, weekly, one-hour lunchtime session.

According to Ngai Tahu’s innovation lab, Tokona te Raki Nelson has seen an 800 per cent increase in job listings seeking te reo Maori speakers, the highest increase in Aotearoa.

NMIT Curriculum Manager and head of Te Toki Pakohe, Misty Ormsby says incorporating Te Reo Maori into our vocabulary will be of huge benefit in future, so it’s important to make learning it more accessible.

" Te Reo MÄori me ngÄ tikanga o Te Tauihu is a short, gentle introduction to te reo-it’s very learner friendly, there are no deadlines, and no assessments, " says Misty.

The course includes cultural concepts and practices, pronunciation, greetings, songs, and forms of language appropriate to the work, community, and home environment.

Misty says the lunchtime classes will help boost participants’ confidence with basic te reo Maori, improve pronunciation, and give a deeper understanding of tikanga Maori.

"Some learners leave with a basic mihi, some leave with a deeper appreciation of te ao Maori and some leave with some new te reo words in their vocabulary," she says.

A former student, Vincent Dickie has high praise for the te Tiriti o Waitangi course and says it was a ‘cultural conversation’- one that most non-Maori could benefit from.

"Our tutor provided a safe and comfortable space for all of us to deepen our own understanding of te ao Maori and te reo, without feeling ashamed or embarrassed for any gaps in our knowledge," says Vincent.

Recent research from the University of Auckland shows organisations that incorporate te reo Maori and tikanga in their workplaces benefit from increased job satisfaction.

Many businesses are also wanting to include te reo to better reflect their staff and customers.

The short format of the free lunchtime classes at NMIT means the training can easily be integrated into a workplace schedule with minimal interruption. Register your interest for the te reo Maori me nga tikanga o Te Tauihu classes on the NMIT website