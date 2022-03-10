Is the Crown failing Maori on alcohol? - Kookiri ki Taamakimakaurau Trust

Thursday, 10 March, 2022 - 11:17

The Waitangi Tribunal will be asked to consider whether the Crown is failing Maori on alcohol, as part of the evidence into WAI 2624 being heard next week.

Lead claimant, Raawiri (David) Ratuu, submits that successive Governments have avoided responsibility to protect Maori from the harmful eï¬ects of waipiro, despite a 2010 Law Commission report ï¬nding alcohol contributes to the broad health and social issues aï¬ecting Maori.

The focus of WAI 2624 is the legislative failings of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 (the Act) and the subsequent prejudice suï¬ered by Maori as a result of those failings.

"You do not have to look far to see the stranglehold waipiro has on many Maori," says Raawiri, the Tiamana Whakahaere (Executive Chairman) of Kookiri ki Tamakimakaurau Trust (the Trust). "The Crown needs to step aside and allow MÄori to measure the impact of waipiro on our community using a kaupapa Maori research model."

"The Crown has already conceded that they have failed Maori by neglecting to measure the prevalence of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD)" Raawiri says. "This means our communities are suï¬ering, but we have no real data on how to address the issues caused by waipiro in Aotearoa."

Information obtained from the Ministry of Health shows that from 2018 to 2021 more than 30,000 liquor licence applications were made - and only 87 consulted Maori.

There is currently no requirement in the Act to include Maori on the list of those who must receive a copy of an application for a licence that has been lodged and fails to ensure that Maori have the opportunity to inquire into it.

"Te Tiriti guarantees Maori the right to participate in all matters that directly concern them, including their health and wellbeing. It also guarantees Maori the right to be consulted and the right to participate - the Crown must ensure this occurs."

"The Sale and Supply Act is the legislative instrument that controls the ï¬ow of waipiro in and out of our communities. Maori are disproportionately aï¬ected by the presence and accessibility of waipiro in our communities and yet the instrument is silent on giving us a voice. This must change if the Crown is serious about it’s Tiriti obligations when it comes to alcohol harm minimisation."

"I am asking the Tribunal to recommend the Crown carry out a comprehensive review of the Act, ensure they meet their Tiriti obligations to consult with Maori, and ensure Maori have a place in future consultation," Raawiri says.

"Tinkering around the edges of the Act will not cut it. It will result in Maori being in the same position we have been for the past 182 years."