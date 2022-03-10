RNZ welcomes 'strong public media proposal'

Thursday, 10 March, 2022 - 12:31

RNZ Chairman, Dr. Jim Mather, has welcomed today’s announcement by the Minister for Broadcasting and Media that the Government will implement its Strong Public Media policy and create a new public media entity that will incorporate RNZ and TVNZ.

"We believe this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to establish a new public media entity that will have the mandate, scope and resources to provide essential public media services to all the people of Aotearoa New Zealand."

"The crucial building blocks of the entity give us confidence that the policy is a sound response to the challenges faced by New Zealand public media in a rapidly changing global media environment."

"At the heart of this new entity will be the unique voice of Aotearoa New Zealand with trusted news and current affairs as a cornerstone. As a public service, not-for-profit media entity, with a Charter and sustainable funding, it will benefit all New Zealanders, ensuring we stay connected, informed, and part of a cohesive democracy."

Dr Mather said RNZ’s focus in 2022 would be to embrace new opportunities and prepare for the future ensuring a smooth transition for staff and audiences.

"Our focus at RNZ is on ensuring that we continue to perform strongly so that our people, services, and public media ethos make a significant contribution to the proposed new entity. "