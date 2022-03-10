Construction of safer intersection to create gateway to new Arterial Road - QLDC

Thursday, 10 March, 2022 - 13:47

Construction of the long-awaited Queenstown Town Centre Arterial Road is gathering momentum with work to create a safer intersection at Melbourne Street and Frankton Road planned to start in the coming weeks.

Queenstown Lakes District Council General Manager Property and Infrastructure, and KÄ Huanui a TÄhuna board member, Peter Hansby said the 200m stretch of Frankton Road between Suburb Street and Melbourne Street will become the gateway to the first stage of the new road.

"From late March until late 2023, the KÄ Huanui a TÄhuna crew will be creating a new layout at the busy intersection of Frankton Road and Melbourne Street. The initial work involves digging deep trenches to upgrade the underground services. The road will then be widened and rebuilt, creating a safer intersection and more space for buses, pedestrians and cyclists," he said.

Two-way traffic on Frankton Road will be maintained during the work, however the speed limit will drop to 30km/h and there will be changes to the intersections at Dublin and Melbourne streets.

Mr Hansby acknowledged the disruption this might cause at peak times but highlighted that the current lower traffic volumes provided an opportunity to get work done before visitor numbers and people returning to offices start to put pressure on the roads again.

"If you drive into town regularly for work or play there are a few ways to ease the disruption. For those who can, we suggest traveling a little earlier or later than the morning peak, consider carpooling with friends or neighbours, take public transport or get the heart rate up and hop on your bike or walk," he said.

"Another suggestion is to always check Google Maps before you go. We’ve arranged for the works to be included on the mapping tool to help people get up-to-date info on the fastest route into town."

Mr Hansby said there would be a large number of workers on site while this is underway and reminded drivers that we all have a part to play in making sure they get home safely every night.

"Please take care in this area - slow down, stay alert and follow all signage in place. We know these disruptions can be challenging and we’re grateful for the support, patience and open dialogue so far. The construction underway is significant but please remember it won’t last forever and will be worth it," he said.

Other works as part of the Queenstown Town Centre Arterial Road (Stage 1) continue on Suburb, Beetham and Ballarat streets.