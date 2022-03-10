Response to RNZ/TVNZ merger announcement - Better Public Media

Thursday, 10 March, 2022 - 13:56

Better Public Media Chair, Myles Thomas said the following today, Thursday, March 10, 2022:

Better Public Media Trust supports the government proposal to merge TVNZ and RNZ, with some serious concerns.

Today’s announcement from Minister Faafoi has very little tangible detail about how the new entity would work, and it is these details that will decide the future of public media in New Zealand.

The proposal seems to be little more than TVNZ and RNZ pushed together into one organisation and perpetuates many of the existing problems:

The Minister’s promise of "complete editorial independence" is impossible when politicians control the entity’s funding through the annual budget, as we saw with the RNZ funding freeze. Nothing in this announcement suggests that TVNZ is going to improve in any way. It is still expected to be funded entirely through advertising, so it will continue to prioritise reality TV over nightly current affairs for example. A Charter alone will not ensure public service values are upheld. We’ve been here before and it is clear that wasn’t successful. Mixed funding models only succeed when it is at least 50% government funded, as in Ireland and Canada. This announcement does not offer increased funding.

The main risk from the merger is the gradual weakening of the non-commercial radio/audio side of the entity (RNZ).

Reliance on funding from the government’s annual budget means the new entity must compete for funding with NZ’s health, education, transport and housing needs, as RNZ does. We have seen this results in fluctuating funding as friendly and unfriendly governments come and go. A new entity with a commercial arm (TVNZ) would allow future governments to cut funding and force the radio arm (or part of the radio arm) to become commercial.

The merger introduces a clear and present danger that the commercial video side (the old TVNZ) will swamp the smaller non-commercial audio side (RNZ). The revenue for TVNZ is six times larger than RNZ. With the bulk of the new entity’s funding coming from advertising, how could a CEO not prioritise all its resources on securing that main revenue stream? Strong statutory rules must be put in place, much more than a charter, to safeguard less glamourous but more important public media values.

The merger also presents huge potential for New Zealand audiences.

Removing advertising from TVNZ or just one of its channels, would utterly change its focus to quality programming for New Zealanders to enjoy via broadcast and online. Even just making some days commercial-free would be significant.

Non-commercial public media is vitally important to our democracy and our culture. As the main video and audio broadcaster and largest local online video and audio library, the new entity must educate, entertain, reflect our cultures and lead national debates.

The merged entity has a greater chance of reaching audiences that are currently unserved by TVNZ and RNZ - youth, Asian and regional audiences for example. There are small savings to be made by merging costs such as operational facilities and management. A merged newsroom will also bring greater synergy but with a mixed funding model, the non-commercial approach must be maintained. A larger, stronger entity has more potential to stand up against bullying politicians, as seen in Australia and the UK.

The next 12 months are critical to the future survival and success of public media in New Zealand.

Better Public Media Trust recommends:

Sustainable, non-commercial funding that isn’t vulnerable to annual budget considerations. A governance structure, including the appointment process, that genuinely protects public media values against commercial encroachment. A watchdog with statutory power to protect public media values within the largely commercial entity.