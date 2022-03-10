Upcoming consultation on forestry settings in the ETS - B+LNZ

Thursday, 10 March, 2022 - 13:56

Late last week the Government announced it will soon consult on changes to the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) in response to concerns about carbon farming.

The announcement shows the Government has listened to concerns and represents genuine progress on this issue after sustained pressure from B+LNZ, farmers, groups like 50 Shades of Green, Federated Farmers and others to build awareness with Government and the wider public. The consultation comes on the back of recent analysis of policy responses, led by Lawrence Yule, which B+LNZ co-funded with local councils and Local Government New Zealand.

The announcement also means the Government has acknowledged and accepted the Climate Change Commission’s advice to seriously question the dominant role of exotic forests as the primary means of offsetting, rather than reducing, New Zealand’s emissions.

Here’s what you need to know.

Background

Since early 2019 B+LNZ, along with groups such as 50 Shades of Green, has been calling for the Government to address the policy settings that are incentivising wholesale land use change from pastoral-based farming into (predominantly exotic) carbon farming. We’ve been calling for changes to the ETS because that’s the legislation causing the problem - the increasing price of carbon credits is distorting what land is worth and there are no limits on the amount of offsetting fossil fuel polluters can access (rather than reduce their emissions). Until now the Government has been reluctant to change the ETS. At the end of February, the Government announced it would amend the Overseas Investment Office (OIO) rules to end the streamlined forestry test for overseas investors planning to convert farms to forest. B+LNZ welcomed this as a good first step but noted further action was necessary to fix the problem of wholesale land conversion. The discussion document released by the Government last week asks for feedback on three proposals, most notably on changes to the ETS that would severely limit the amount of carbon only forestry - ie forestry not intended for harvest (see more detail on our preliminary views about these proposals below). While we welcome the fact the Government has acknowledged changes are required, we continue to call for limits on forestry offsets in the ETS. The discussion document mentions the Climate Change Commission’s recommendations for incentivising gross emissions reductions. New Zealand remains the only country in the world to allow 100 percent offsetting so we’ll keep pushing the Government to respond to the specific recommendations the Commission has made. The Government has also signaled it is looking at further changes in the coming months - including on rules governing where exotic plantation forestry, and more specifically carbon forestry, can go. We’ll be actively involved in these consultations but want to better understand the role of the communities, territorial authorities, and national authorities when making land use decisions.

What’s proposed

There are three aspects to the proposals - here’s an outline and our response to each.

The key proposal focuses on preventing exotic forests from being registered in the permanent forest category in the ETS. The permanent category of the ETS relates to unmanaged forests - ‘plant and walk away’ - which has been a focus of our concerns. B+LNZ’s initial response: This is a highly significant public acknowledgement that carbon-only plantings have the potential to cause significant harm to people and the environment ("the Government does not consider it appropriate to provide incentives that could lead to a legacy of large areas of concentrated and permanent exotic forests. This will not provide a prosperous and sustainable footing for New Zealand in the long-term" - page 6 of the discussion document). The discussion document puts forward three options for taking action and we want farmer input on the implications of these. We are especially interested to understand whether farmers would want an outright ban on the use of exotics for permanent carbon forestry or if there should be an exemptions regime put in place such as allowing some permanent exotic plantings within farm. We also note it will be critical to get the definitions right - we don’t want farmers’ ability to access opportunities such as registering poplar planting inadvertently affected.

Changes to averaging accounting are also proposed (adjusting how the carbon accounting method in the ETS applies to remote and lower productivity forest land) which would potentially improve the returns for farmers who plant trees in these circumstances. B+LNZ’s initial response: If you have forest planting on your land that is further than 100km from a port or hard to harvest, or intend to let your forests grow beyond the typical harvest age, you should familiarise yourself with section 10 of the discussion document.

There is also a section on improving incentives for indigenous afforestation. This sets out the Government’s current thinking on the barriers to establishing native forests and what could be done to manage these. B+LNZ’s initial response: B+LNZ has been advocating on support for native plantings in the right places on-farm for some time now. We agree that more incentives need to be provided for increasing and enhancing native vegetation. While there are some useful ideas in the discussion document, there are no specific timelines for changes. We need to better understand the Government’s thinking about what will be dealt with by changes to the ETS or other mechanisms, and how these discussions relate to He Waka Eke Noa. It’s positive that the Government wants to change the lookup tables in the ETS and more research is urgently needed on native vegetation sequestration.

What we’re doing

B+LNZ will be making a submission on behalf of our levy payers and will look to work with DairyNZ and Federated Farmers. We’re currently going through the proposals in detail and will note where further information is required.

How you can have your say

Consultation opens on Monday (14 March) and is open to anyone. Feedback must be provided by 5pm Friday 22 April. Full information is available on the MPI website here.

We’ll publish our draft submission on our website before the consultation closes and you may find this useful in guiding your own submission - we’ll let you know when the draft is available.