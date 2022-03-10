900k granted in Trust’s first round for 2022 - Otago Community Trust

Thursday, 10 March, 2022 - 14:50

Otago Community Trust approved over $900,000 in grants to support a diverse range of community causes in the Trusts first funding round for 2022.

Diccon Sim, Otago Community Trust chair said the February funding round supported nearly 50 community organisations from a wide array of areas around Otago.

Trustees were encouraged to see so many community groups continuing to plan and apply for funding for a variety of projects, programmes, and events in 2022 despite the uncertainty COVID-19 continues to bring, Sim said.

Trust chief executive, Barbara Bridger said in this very challenging time the key message we wish to share with our community groups, is that we remain open to funding requests and are here to help.

"Due to the escalating Covid 19 case numbers, we are taking the extra precaution to restrict in person meetings to keep our staff and community safe, but we encourage groups to contact our team by way of phone, email or virtually via zoom."

"Our website provides a good source of information on who, what and how we fund, and people are welcome to call Otago Community Trust on 0800 10 12 40 if they have questions around funding."

Capital projects were a driver for several of the applications for funding in February.

A $91,000 grant was awarded to the Araiteuru Marae Council Inc to assist with the cost of building repairs to the Araiteuru Marae kaumÄtua flats which are located within the Araiteuru Marae precinct.

The project will see the much-needed upgrade advance so that the flats meet healthy homes standard and are future proofed to serve the purpose of housing kaumÄtua and kaitiaki who are actively involved in the Araiteuru Marae and wider community it serves.

Araiteuru Marae spokesperson, Miranda Buhler said the flats have deteriorated significantly over the last few years.

"Currently, the flats have outdated levels of insulation and utilities, lack of disability access and dampness. This grant now means we are a step closer to advancing the much-needed upgrade which will make a big difference to our immediate and wider whanau."

Plans for an exciting new Peninsula pump track also received a boost with the Portobello Community Inc awarded a $70,000 grant to create an accessible pump track facility in the local Portobello domain.

Project Manager, Dan Parker said the grant from Otago Community Trust was "great news" and a fantastic boost towards the project.

"This is great news for the community, the vision for the Peninsula pump track is that it will become a popular all ages, all stages, all weather asphalt track for bikes, scooters, skateboards, wheelchairs, skates-anything with wheels basically."

"The port-to-port cycleway terminates in Portobello, and we believe the pump track will be a great addition to the community."

Otago University Students' Assn Inc also received a boost to its upgrade of the Clubs and Societies building in Albany Street. A $150,000 grant was approved to assist with the cost of replacing the roof.

Additional grants awarded around the region included the Lake Hawea Community Centre Inc who received a $20,000 grant to assist with the cost of resurfacing the Lake Hawea community tennis court. Creative Arts Trust - Artsenta were awarded a $15,000 grant to assist with the cost of piloting a pop-up youth space in central Dunedin and Journeys Charitable Trust were awarded a $7,000 grant to continue their innovative Journeys Programme in 2022 that empowers young women in Central Otago through adventure.

A total of $907,590 was approved to 47 organisations in February 2022.