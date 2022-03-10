Asphalting works delayed - Waka Kotahi and Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 10 March, 2022 - 15:13

The start of the asphalting works being undertaken by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Gisborne District Council has been delayed to later this month.

Previously slated to start on 14 March work will now commence from 21 March.

Council’s Director Community Lifelines David Wilson says the delay is unfortunate and we are working on ensuring everyone is aware of the changed start to the works.

Earlier communications to the public will be altered to reflect the changes. Patching on Ormond Road is planned to start 21 March and upgrades to the first roundabout site will commence on 25 March. Road closures and detours will be in place.

All road works will be undertaken overnight Monday to Friday, between 7pm and 5am, when the roads are less busy.

During the day, traffic will be able to travel through the sites under temporary speed restrictions. People are advised to follow the direction of traffic management teams and observe temporary traffic management signs. Road users should expect delays for the duration of these works.

Waka Kotahi and Council thank road users and residents for their patience while both roading authorities undertake this essential roading maintenance over the coming months.