Roadworks on TÄ«tÄ«rangi/Kaiti Hill mark next stage of project - GDC

Friday, 11 March, 2022 - 14:18

It’s the start of phase three of the four-part project to create a one-way traffic system between Te-Poho-o-Rawiri Marae and Endcliffe Road.

During this construction stage, TÄ«tÄ«rangi/Kaiti Hill will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 7am and 6pm from Monday until the end of June.

The road closure will be manned at Te-Poho-o-Rawiri Marae and Norwood Road to allow pedestrians, residents, service and emergency vehicles access during these times. The road will be open to all traffic outside these times.

This stage of the project involves widening of the road to accommodate a traffic lane and a walking/cycling lane.

Positive traffic calming measures like speed humps will also be installed to complement the 30kmh speed limit over the maunga.

The three day a week closure will enable contractor Siteworx Civil to complete the road widening and retaining wall construction more efficiently, without the need to also manage vehicle traffic movements.

We thank users for their cooperation during this project.