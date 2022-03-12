Nine Lotto players win Second Division

Saturday, 12 March, 2022 - 20:34

Nine lucky Lotto players will be dancing in their living rooms after each winning $37,026 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $59,337. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets was sold at Valley Road Superette in Auckland.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store / Location

MyLotto (x3) / Auckland

Valley Road Superette (+PB) / Auckland

Paper Plus Otorohanga / Otorohanga

Opotiki Pharmacy / Opotiki

MyLotto / Manawatu - Whanganui

Four Square Clyde / Clyde

MyLotto / Canterbury

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland is in Red under the traffic light settings. We will be using computer-generated draws under Audit New Zealand scrutiny for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike while Auckland is in Red.