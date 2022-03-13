Sunday, 13 March, 2022 - 14:15

Studying and working at EIT a bonus for TairÄwhiti student Coming home to complete his tertiary studies at EIT TairÄwhiti has worked out well for third year Bachelor of Computing Systems student Joshua Reedy that he even has a part-time job at EIT.

Joshua (NgÄti Porou) was born in Auckland but moved to Ruatoria at the age of five and then again to Gisborne when he was thirteen. His family is originally from Ruatoria but moved so that he could attend Gisborne Boys’ High School. Joshua is the youngest of five brothers.

After finishing school in 2017, he headed to Victoria University of Wellington to study for a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Computer Science. Joshua, 22, says his interest in computers was sparked at a young age by his older brother, Neville-James, who studied computer science for a year at the University of Waikato.

"It was through my brother, who is 23 years older than me, that I was introduced to computing, because one of his projects was a game development task. He showed me his work and I was quite captivated by it. From then on, I decided that I'd study computing, or something related to computers at a tertiary level."

After his first year, Joshua decided to return home because the cost of living in Wellington became too much.

"It was not feasible to return so I got a job, but still thought I would do my second year at Victoria. By the end of that year, plans changed, and I spent 2020 at home trying to decide what to do."

Eventually, he made the decision to enrol in the Bachelor of Computing Systems, majoring in Intelligent Systems, at EIT TairÄwhiti. He was able to transfer his credits from Victoria University and move straight into his second year at EIT last year.

He is now in the third and final year and also has a part-time job working with software and in a support role within the School of Computing.

"The job involves changing students’ passwords, resolving problems with student accounts, helping run our lecture sessions or setting up hardware."

Joshua is looking forward to going on an internship with a local company as part of his programme later in the year and says this could possibly lead to a more permanent job. However, he is keeping his options open and is not averse to studying further.

"I am considering continuing my studies but looking at something art and design-based like animation and 3D skills, just to help broaden my skill set and give me more opportunities."

Joshua says that like many young men his age, he enjoys spending his free time gaming and also likes to "dabble in game development."

There is no question though that the BCS programme at EIT has taught him a lot.

"It is providing me with a range of different soft skills that could potentially help me in different areas depending on what I decide to go into," says Joshua.

The Programme Coordinator for the Bachelor of Computing Systems, Ian Purdon, says: "Josh is proof of the need and intent in delivering a computing degree from EIT’s TairÄwhiti Campus."

"The School of Computing, and in particular our Hawke’s Bay Systems Administrator, is very appreciative of Josh’s proactive support for our TairÄwhiti students and teaching staff - he has already made a positive difference to our 2022 outcomes."

"His story is representative of the struggles faced through studying in the regions, and EIT is proud to be able to meet this need, and proud to recognise Josh’s contribution," says Ian.