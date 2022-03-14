Whale Tales: the Pepi Pod joins the trail!

Monday, 14 March, 2022 - 06:32

The gorgeous PÄpi Pod - 82 mini Tails designed by local students - join the ‘Big Broos’ on the WWF Whale Tales art trail today. These stunning Tails can now be spotted in 31 pods across TÄmaki Makaurau, at local community libraries, Harcourts offices, and the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

Auckland tamariki took inspiration from the Hauraki Gulf/TÄ«ikapa Moana/Te Moana Nui a Toi and its majestic resident, the Bryde’s whale, to create this collection of sweet baby Tails.

The PÄpi Pod showcases truly remarkable art, reflecting our magically diverse Gulf and the precious species that live in its waters. They are a wonderful addition to the Whale Tales Art Trail, which has been captivating city explorers since January.

"The PÄpi pod is a delightful addition to WWF Whale Tales. These children have created some incredible, inventive Tails that illustrate why they feel it is so important to restore and protect the Hauraki Gulf and the species calling it home. What we all do today determines the health of the ocean our children will inherit," says WWF-New Zealand’s CEO Livia Esterhazy.

The students’ learning journey is more than about painting Tails. Over 100 local schools have signed up to our education partner Project Jonah’s 45-minute engaging, interactive presentation exploring New Zealand’s whales and dolphins and the issues they’re facing. Plus, every New Zealand school has the opportunity to join zoom sessions with leading marine species experts discussing everything from Blue whales and Orcas to the Bryde’s whale.

"Bryde’s whales are an indicator of ocean health. If our whale populations are healthy and thriving, it is a sign our ocean is also healthy and thriving. Whale Tales is the story of a healthy ocean. Each one of us has a part to play in being kaitiaki of our sky, sea, and land - so we are thrilled to have tamariki as part of this journey," continues Esterhazy.

Whale Tales is bringing together New Zealand’s artists, businesses, schools, community groups, and individuals to create a marine-themed public art installation to capture the hearts of locals and visitors, while catalysing positive action to protect the Bryde’s whales and restore our ocean’s health.

Read more about the tales behind the pÄpi Tails in the Whale Tales 2022 app. Plus, the app is also where you’ll find the trail map, sponsor deals, activities, and a whole lot more is available. Download via the App Store or Google Play.

This event is brought to you by WWF-New Zealand and Wild in Art, and made possible through the support of Auckland Unlimited and presenting partner, Harcourts.

Unlike their Big Broo-thers who are enjoying the big outdoors, the PÄpi Pod are loving life inside. So, opening hours will vary for each location.

At the end of the trail, all 80 Big Broos and 82 PÄpis, will come together for one weekend only at Silo Park Extension, 29 Apr - 1 May. This FREE Farewell Weekend has session times available through eventfinda.co.nz - book your space now!