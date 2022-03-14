Grants awarded to help improve the Manawatu catchment

Monday, 14 March, 2022 - 08:51

The ManawatÅ« River Leaders’ Accord has awarded approximately $160,000 in grants to 15 community projects focused on improving the ManawatÅ« catchment.

The grants were open to non-profit organisations such as community groups, schools, early childhood centres, iwi/hapÅ« groups, and individuals or landowners. The programme provides an opportunity for communities to engage positively and constructively to improve the quality of the awa, either in direct relation to water quality or how people connect with the waterways in the catchment.

One of the grant recipients is Te Miro Farm, owned by Penelope and Blair Drysdale, for their wÄnanga nursey which will allow the local community and school to learn more about the environment.

"This grant allows us to continue our restoration work to the upper ManawatÅ« awa, re-engage hapÅ« and provide a place of wÄnanga to support the local community, catchment groups and schools," say the Drysdales.

"Norsewood and Districts’ School are here every term learning about weed control, pest control, and planting seeds. Through these activities we’re creating the next generation who really understand how to look after and protect our environment.

"Part of this education includes propagating seeds on our own land, which can have quite harsh conditions, to give them a much better chance of surviving. The way we farm and what we’re doing ultimately future proofs the farm for the next caretaker, whether that be our children or someone else."

The Drysdales also work in partnership with Te KÄuru HapÅ« Collective. Together they have been recipients of many grants working to regenerate the land and improve the catchment.

"Working with Te KÄuru HapÅ« Collective was a real turning point for us and has also become the most amazing partnership, they’re like family to us now.

"Together alongside our partners we are creating future conservationists who know how to go out there, trap some possums, plant a tree and care for our waterways.

"Hopefully the wÄnanga nursery trees we plant will give that next layer of learning and understanding for kids and help them thrive in this environment. We’re really grateful for the funding provided through the ManawatÅ« River Leaders’ Accord to create this opportunity for the kids and wider community."

Te KÄuru HapÅ« Collective representative Arapera Paewai says the wÄnanga nursery was a natural evolution for the Drysdales.

"After a few years of plantings it’s fantastic to take the next step to propagating their own plants in the nursery to help care for the awa and catchment," says Ms Paewai.

"It also works really well timing wise as there are great relationships established with hÄpu members and schools."

Other recipients of the grants came from right across the ManawatÅ« catchment and included projects ranging from planting and fencing, to pest control and wetland restoration. More information on the ManawatÅ« River Leaders’ Accord and community grants can be found at www.manawaturiver.co.nz.