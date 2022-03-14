Muslim youth to donate blood to honour Christchurch attack victims

Monday, 14 March, 2022 - 10:50

Members of the youth branch of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community will be donating blood in conjunction with the New Zealand Blood Service on 15 March 2022. The event aims to honour the victims of the Christchurch terror attacks and to serve the many New Zealanders in need of blood donations.

"One of our key duties is to serve society - not just because it is our civic responsibility, but also because service to humanity is part of our faith," said organiser Mohamed Anas Raheem.

"We always teach our members to support others by continually answering the call to serve. Regular blood donations are just one of the ways we try to help our local communities and contribute to the wellbeing of New Zealand."

Talking about the timing of the event, organiser and Imam Sabah Al-Zafar explained that the group felt this would be a fitting opportunity to honour the victims of the Christchurch tragedy three years on:

"Contrary to the belief of the Christchurch terrorist and others like him, Islam is a religion which emphasises the sanctity of life and rejects an aggressive and violent Jihad. We believe that actions speak louder than words, and so we try to live by the motto of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community - Love for All, Hatred for None."

Event details:

Date: 15 March 2022, 2:00pm-5:00pm

Location: Mount Albert War Memorial Hall, 773 New North Road (near intersection with St. Luke’s Road)

Programme: begins with Karakia at 2.30pm for the victims followed by the Blood Drive which will run till 5.00pm. (My Vaccine Pass and face covering required in accordance with government guidelines)

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, fast-growing international revival movement within Islam. Founded in 1889 by Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908) in Punjab, India, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community spans 213 countries with membership exceeding tens of millions. Its motto of "Love for All, Hatred for None" is evidenced through the peaceful actions of its millions of followers. The New Zealand branch of the community was established in 1987 and is a registered charitable organisation that endeavours to be an active and integrated community within New Zealand society.