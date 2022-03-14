Share your ideas for Blenheim’s new dog park design - Marlborough DC

Monday, 14 March, 2022 - 11:21

As the planning of Blenheim’s new dog park progresses Council wants to hear from the community and dog owners on how they think the space should be set out.

Council’s Animal Control Contract Manager Jane Robertson says the new dog park, that will be located up the Taylor Pass to the south and west of George Conroy Drive, is currently a blank canvass.

"This is a really exciting opportunity for us to work with the community and dog owners to create a space that is going to appeal to their four-legged friends," she said.

"We’d like to find out whether owners want to see agility equipment included, and if so what kinds, or whether dog lovers would prefer the space to be left as a natural area that’s more in keeping with the natural environment. We also want to find out whether dog owners want designated spaces for different sized dogs," Ms Robertson said.

"We’ve seen the success of the Renwick Dog Park and now that we are bringing a similar concept to Blenheim we want to ensure it suits the needs of both dogs and their owners. Of course we will need to work within approved budgets when it comes to the final design elements but we would also like the park to align with what the community is looking for," she said.

If you’d like to have your say on the future design of the Blenheim Dog Park, please email your suggestions to: mdc@marlborough.govt.nz before 5.00 pm on Friday 29 April.