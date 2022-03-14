New playground opens next to St Aubyn Reserve - Hastings District Council

|
A new playground backing onto St Aubyn Reserve is complete, featuring a range of fun equipment particularly suitable for younger children living in the neighbourhood.
Nestled between the park and Hinau Street, this new neighbourhood playground is part of a 10-year programme of installations, upgrades and replacements to playgrounds across the district, and caters for pre-school to primary school aged kids.
This new space offers an oasis of entertainment including an undulating bike/scooter track, climbing frame with slides, a mock petrol pump, swings, a spinner, seating, drinking fountain, shade sails and landscaping.
Hastings district councillor and chair of Council’s Great Communities subcommittee Eileen Lawson says this will be a great asset for the surrounding community. "These smaller neighbourhood playgrounds are perfect for whÄnau to take their little ones to play close to home - in this case closer than making the trip to Cornwall or Frimley Park.
