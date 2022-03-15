Karamu High School leaders 'challenge their limits'

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 - 10:31

Karamu High School’s student leaders hope to set an example to their younger peers by continuing to embody this year’s wero; ‘Challenge your limits, don’t limit your challenges’.

Since starting at the school - most of them in 2018 - the 22 Year 13 student leaders have pursued academic, sporting, and cultural endeavours, and become heavily involved in the life of the school.

Principal Dionne Thomas says these students represent their school with integrity and pride, are well-rounded and contribute to their community in many facets and ways.

"Students are inspired and encouraged to achieve personal success across the arts, sports and academia, which are promoted and celebrated.

"Our vision is to support students to be proudly Karamu, proudly Hastings and proudly Learning. This is based on the values of whanaungatanga, excellence, leadership, creativity, overcoming adversity, manaakitanga and embracing diversity."

It is the third year the student leaders have set the school a wero or challenge, which is displayed at the front of the school as a daily reminder.

For Head Student Jack Arcus, a speech by 2018 head boy Cameron Young inspired him to set his sights on leadership positions in senior school.

"His speech really stood out to me when I was in Year 9, so I hope that by showing those in younger levels what sort of leaders they can be in the future, they are inspired to take every opportunity and aim high."

During his five years, Jack has been involved in debating, choir, student council and production, as well as represented his school, the region, and New Zealand in Canoe Polo.

He has also achieved the gold Duke of Edinburgh Hillary Award, which requires students to do a physical activity, take up a new skill and volunteer in the community.

"Karamu has such a wide variety and range of opportunities and activities and I’m certainly glad I gave all of them a go. In doing so I found some of my favourite activities and hobbies."

Community leader Daniel O'Connell, also the Board of Trustees student representative, has represented the district on the Hastings Youth Council. For house leader Hayley Austin, a pursuit of excellence in her chosen sport, and commitment to extra-curricular activities, was inspired by a school-led initiative to "better your best".

"I’m humble and grateful for the opportunities that we do have, and so I want to do the best of my ability in everything that I am able to do."

Academic leader Gabriel Barlow echoes the sentiment. He has been involved in speech and drama and has a high academic standing.

Since moving to Karamu High School from Wellington in Year 11, cultural leader Edwin Hunt has immersed himself in the life of the school.

Edwin, a first-generation New Zealander of Samoan descent, set up a Pasifika group last year to foster the ability for students to connect with their culture.