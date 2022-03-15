Survey on smoking and vaping in public spaces - Marlborough District Council

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 - 11:20

Council wants to hear your views on smoking and vaping in Marlborough’s public spaces as it prepares a new policy on the public areas that should be smokefree and vapefree.

Parks and Open Spaces Planner Linda Craighead says the new policy, which will be developed by Council, the Cancer Society and Nelson Marlborough Health, will aim to improve health and wellbeing by reducing exposure to second hand smoke in public places.

"Feedback gathered from the community through the survey will help us ensure we reflect the views of Marlburians in the policy."

"The policy will also help support the Government’s goal of a Smokefree Aotearoa by 2025," she said.

Ms Craighead says it’s important to note that the Council’s policy is not enforceable; rather it’s an aspirational goal that would see less than five per cent of Marlborough’s resident population currently smoking, as well as a range of smokefree and vapefree public places across the district.

To share your views, complete the survey via Council’s website before it closes on Thursday 31 March: www.surveymonkey.com/r/SmokefreeMarlborough

Once drafted, the policy will be shared with the community for consultation when people will also have the opportunity to make a submission.

If you have a question about the proposed policy please email: SmokefreePolicy@marlborough.govt.nz