Principles of Family Violence Intervention micro-credential responds to industry demand

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 - 16:47

In 2022 Ara launched a new micro-credential in Principles of Family Violence Intervention, for individuals working across health, social work and government policy to add another tool to their professional toolkit.

"Twenty students are enrolled this first intake, which is very pleasing in the current environment with Covid," says tutor Andrew Frost. "Unfortunately, this environment meant that some organisations weren’t able to have employees take part in Semester 1. We hope and expect this number to expand in subsequent offerings, from Semester 2 onwards."

"As expected, students come from a wide range of organisations and fields of practice, including government, child protection, NGOs, allied health, kaupapa MÄori and women’s refuge."

One such student is Emma Crichton, who completed a Bachelor of Social Work degree from Ara in 2021 and now works as a Multi Systemic Therapy (MST) Therapist at Emerge Aotearoa.

"My mahi involves intensively working with whÄnau to keep their rangatahi in their homes, connected in school/programmes, out of the youth justice system and reducing concerning behaviors."

Crichton says she has worked with a range of people, including those who have experienced family violence, and those who are perpetrators of it, and sees a gap in the workforce for people with specific prevention training.

"I was fortunate enough to have Andrew as a tutor last year for my degree and heard about this family violence course he was hoping to run the following year. I jumped to enroll as soon as I saw it online."

She says she hopes to make a positive change in this field of work.

"There’s a lack of training and resources in Aotearoa, which doesn’t match up with the high numbers of family violence cases in Aotearoa. I’m looking forward to being able to share my knowledge with my team at Emerge Aotearoa and better support some of the whÄnau we work with," Crichton says.

Students are in very capable hands at Ara, as Frost can draw upon 30 years of experience across human services and social work, in both academic and service sector organisations that address family and sexual violence.

He also has a wealth of knowledge establishing post-professional qualifications in family violence prevention, having already led a team to develop similar programmes across Australia, for Central Queensland University.

"My history of practicing, researching and teaching in the violence and abuse sector, reflects a heartfelt commitment to addressing these public health issues," he says.

Due to the serious nature of the content of family violence prevention work, Frost says you need to be passionate about your career.

"Family violence has proved a uniquely stubborn and pernicious public health issue and social problem throughout the world. The enhancement of workforce capacity and capability in this sector is increasingly a policy priority for government, and Ara is excited to be a part of that with this new professional development offering."

Elizabeth Schmidt, Head of Department of Applied Sciences and Social Practice at Ara says Ara's course was created with significant industry consultation.

"The consultation period confirmed the limited opportunities currently available to upskill in the area, as well as industry demand for flexible, accessible options."

Through working with kaupapa MÄori service providers, it was decided that at its heart the course would have a whÄnau-centric approach, which explores connecting MÄori aspirations to whÄnau safety, supporting and empowering whÄnau, and kaupapa-centric response strategies.

Part of this approach means students are invited on two wÄnanga, which provide the opportunity to develop whanaungatanga (kinship) among students and synergy in terms of teaching and learning.

"Networking is huge in our industry and forming these networking connections is always great. I look forward to the next wÄnanga and doing this micro-credential in general," says Crichton.

Elizabeth Schmidt says the new micro-credential will open doors to other exciting possibilities.

"The intention is to develop a suite of micro-credentials to complement the current offering, providing further study opportunities for those wanting to extend their knowledge and skills in more specialised areas of family violence intervention."