NZ Herald and World Vision Ukraine Crisis Appeal reaches $600k mark

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 - 09:49

More than $600,000 has already been raised in just five days through the New Zealand Herald and World Vision’s joint Ukraine Crisis Appeal campaign.

The Ukrainian Crisis Appeal, which started last Friday, has provided NZ Herald audiences with heart wrenching stories relating to the catastrophic events in Ukraine and has provided audiences with an outlet to donate in support of the families who have fled the country, desperately seeking refuge.

Former Australian television reporter and World Vision Emergency Communications specialist Brianna Piazza has delivered exclusive coverage from the Ukraine-Romania border. The stories of courage include that of grandmother Iryna who was forced to flee with her son and young grandchildren when bombs started falling from the sky, leaving behind her elderly parents and husband. Or eight year old Ivan and his 10 year old sister Veronika who are staying in a Romanian warehouse with more than 400 other refugees, having fled Ukraine with their mother, leaving their father behind.

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie says the success of the campaign in already raising a significant amount of money is heart-warming, and reflects the generosity of the Herald’s readers.

"The stories we have shared via the NZ Herald and nzherald.co.nz have been incredibly powerful and they have clearly resonated with our audiences, who, like us, have been heartbroken watching the devastation in Ukraine.

"We want to thank each and every one of our readers and viewers who have donated to the Ukrainian Crisis Appeal - thank you so very much for your kindness, generosity and humanity," says Currie.

Grant Bayldon, National Director, World Vision New Zealand says once again, New Zealanders have shown immense generosity in helping others across the world in their greatest time of need. "NZ Herald readers’ amazing response to the devastating conflict in Ukraine will provide urgent support for refugees who are fleeing for their lives, and deliver vital essentials for children and families affected by the crisis in Ukraine Thank you so much for your incredible support," he says.

To donate to the NZ Herald and World Vision Ukrainian Crisis Appeal please click here.