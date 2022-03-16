BNZ and University of Auckland support next generation of Maori business leaders

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 - 11:35

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) and the University of Auckland have announced a new $50,000 scholarship for the Post Graduate Diploma Business in Maori Development course at the University.

BNZ General Manager of Maori Business, Renata Blair, says, "A key foundation of the Maori economy is making investments that are very long-term, and there’s simply no better long-term investment anyone can make than investing in people.

"BNZ believes strongly we have an important role to play in Manaakitanga, in caring for people and communities. We aspire to be the bank for Maori, and we’re focussed on helping Iwi maximise their opportunities to grow, creating jobs and prosperity.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the University of Auckland on this scholarship. This is an investment in the pipeline of Maori business talent, and we know it will make a huge difference for these students and their whanau, and it will deliver long-term benefits to their Iwi and Aotearoa as a whole," says Blair.

The University of Auckland Business School Dean of Business, Professor Susan Watson, says, "He Manga Tauhokohoko, The University of Auckland Business School is proud of our sustained partnership with BNZ. The addition of their Awards for our Post Graduate Diploma in Maori Development students is indicative of our shared values and goals for the future of Aotearoa Business. We are extremely grateful for the continued support of the BNZ team."

Deputy Dean of Business, Professor Carla Houkamau, says, "Post Graduate Diploma in Maori Development Students are leaders in their own communities, some operating at quite senior levels within Maori organisations and businesses. They are adult learners, typically not eligible for school leaver scholarships or other funding.

"We really cannot thank BNZ enough for investing in our Post Graduate Diploma in Maori Development students, their generosity will make a significant impact, ultimately feeding back into Maori communities."

The BNZ PGDipBus Maori Development Awards are for 12 to 15 students each year, preferably but not exclusively for those of Maori descent. BNZ’s contribution subsidises fees by one-third, which is matched by the University of Auckland, bringing the total fee subsidy to two-thirds for the two-year programme.

More information on the scholarship can be found here.