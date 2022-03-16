All Blacks secret 'nutritional weapons' released to everyday Kiwis

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 - 12:06

Everyday Kiwis can now unlock the nutritional secrets of the All Blacks, with a brand-new supplement range hitting shelves today, co-created especially for the team by their performance nutritionist and a leading supplement company.

Healthspan Elite, the Official Sports Nutrition Partner to the All Blacks, is releasing a range of 32 vitamins, minerals and sports nutritional products, formulated in collaboration with Kat Darry, the All Blacks Performance Nutritionist.

It’s the first time a range of nutritional products developed, especially for the All Blacks, has been made available to players and the public simultaneously. Designed to improve performance and complement diets, the products are suitable for anyone, from elite athletes like the All Blacks to those who lead an active lifestyle or want to get the most out of their day-to-day activity.

Kat Darry, All Blacks Performance Nutritionist, says good nutrition is vital to the team's success and has a major impact on their physical and mental wellbeing. She has worked with Healthspan Elite for six years, supplementing and boosting the team's nutrition from real food - ensuring they perform at their best from training to match day. The new range adds a host of extra nutritional weapons to her arsenal.

"Nutrition is critical to how well our players perform at training, recover and get ready for match day. Every player has unique needs, and we tailor our nutrition plans to support both their nutrient and energy needs - so they can be their best on the paddock. Although we try primarily to get adequate nutrition through real, high-quality foods, there are occasions when we need to assist them with supplements to meet these needs giving an extra edge on performance or recovery.

"This range - including protein powders, bars, multi-vitamins and energy gels - meets the needs of our team and makes good nutrition accessible for everyone, including supporting all Kiwis to improve their training, health and wellbeing," she says.

Martin Talbot, Healthspan Elite CEO, says the company's values and beliefs complement those of the All Blacks.

"We both share a passion for health and performance, and to co-create a range with such a prestigious rugby team is a privilege. What's great about this range is that it’s designed with performance and wellbeing in mind. It's for everyone from elite athletes to those interested in sport - supporting them to achieve their potential, whether it's international rugby, weekend sports or gym enthusiasts," he says.

The 32-product range is available at selected Unichem and Life Pharmacies and online at www.healthspanelite.nz.

About Healthspan Elite

Healthspan is the UK's number one direct supplier of vitamins and supplements. It provides a comprehensive range of sports nutrition vitamins and supplements developed specifically to support competing athletes. Formulated by experts and trusted by athletes, it also has a range of products suitable for vegetarians and vegans.