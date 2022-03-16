Call for comment on Cetylpyridinium chloride as a processing aid - FSANZ

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 - 14:14

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) is calling for comment on an application to permit the use of a new processing aid for the antimicrobial treatment of raw poultry.

FSANZ Interim Chief Executive Officer Dr Sandra Cuthbert said FSANZ had completed an assessment of the effectiveness and safety of the processing aid cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC).

"Our assessment found that CPC is an effective antimicrobial agent for the treatment of raw, skin-on poultry, and there are no health and safety concerns associated with its use as a processing aid," Dr Cuthbert said.

CPC has been approved for use in a number of other countries. If permitted for use in Australia and New Zealand, it will provide the poultry meat industry with an additional option for reducing microorganisms, including pathogens, in raw poultry.

For more information and to access the assessment documents, visit the FSANZ call for comment page. The period for comment closes 6pm (Canberra time) 13 April 2022.

What happens to my feedback?

We will publish all submissions to our website as soon as possible at the end of the public comment period.

All feedback will be considered by FSANZ before making a decision on whether to approve the application/proposal.

Our decision will be notified to ministers responsible for food regulation who can ask for a review or agree to include the amendment in the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code.