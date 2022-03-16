'Check Before You Travel'

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 - 14:51

CityLink, Connector, SouthLink and school bus services have had minimal interruptions to date, however short notice cancellations are anticipated as Omicron spreads in the community.

Taranaki Regional Council’s Transport Engagement Manager Sarah Hiestand says it is likely that the region’s public transport services will move to a reduced timetable in coming weeks as drivers and staff become unwell or are required to self-isolate.

Ms Hiestand says maintaining accessibility around the region, while keeping communities safe is a top priority for the Regional Council.

"To minimise the impact of a reduced timetable as much as possible, we will prioritise services used by school children and frequencies will be reduced outside of peak times.

"We are doing our best to maintain community access to essential bus services and will give as much notice as possible around changes to before they start, however this is not always possible because of the speed at which things evolve.

"We encourage everyone to check before they travel as cancellations, route and timetable changes may impact your journey.

"We apologise for any disruptions and say a big thanks to Taranaki bus users in advance for being patient and kind as we navigate this next phase of COVID-19."

Public transport is an essential service and the following applies to help keep each other safe during the red setting of the COVID-19 protection framework:

- Contactless payment using a Bee Card and topping up online is the preferred method of payment but cash is still accepted.

- Wearing face masks is mandatory.

- If you’re unwell, please avoid public transport and stay at home.

To check your services before you travel, please visit www.trc.govt.nz/buses-transport or check out our Facebook page