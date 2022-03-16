Pupils no longer require vaccine passes at Dunedin City Council facilities

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 - 16:49

Dunedin (Wednesday, 16 March 2022) - The Dunedin City Council will no longer require primary or high school pupils to show vaccine passes if they want to use or access public facilities.

DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham says changes in Government legislation mean councils must now provide access to facilities for any school pupils undertaking curricular or extra-curricular activities.

"For Dunedin, this means pupils can now use any Dunedin City Council facility without needing a vaccine pass.

"Our wider COVID-19 vaccination policy is currently under review," Ms Graham says.