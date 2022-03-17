Final content released for teaching Aotearoa New Zealand's history - Hipkins

Thursday, 17 March, 2022 - 10:04

Every young person in school and kura will soon start learning about how Aotearoa New Zealand’s histories have shaped our lives, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

The final curriculum content for Aotearoa New Zealand’s histories and Te Takanga o Te WÄ has been released and is now available to all New Zealand schools and kura. It means they can start planning now to teach it from the beginning of next year.

"Three years ago, the Prime Minister announced the Government’s commitment to ensuring our country’s history would be a key part of the local curriculum and marau Ä-kura in every school and kura," Chris Hipkins said.

"That’s now a reality. All young people will grow up understanding key aspects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s histories and how they have influenced and shaped the nation."

The Ministry of Education has been working with history and curriculum experts, iwi and mana whenua, Pacific communities, students and Äkonga, parents and whÄnau, and other groups with a strong interest in shaping how Aotearoa New Zealand’s histories and Te Takanga o Te WÄ could be taught.

The resulting draft curriculum content was tested in 2021 in schools and kura staffrooms, classrooms, and with the public through a survey and general submission process.

"The feedback the Ministry received was wide-ranging, clear, and at times confronting. New Zealanders have a lot to say about how our nation’s histories should be examined and discussed, and that is a good thing," Chris Hipkins said.

"Testing of the content with kura, schools, kaiako, and teachers has been very positive. We are confident the final curriculum incorporates the feedback and ideas that were provided.

"While some parts of it will be taught right throughout the country, schools and kura can decide on what histories to include from their local area, in partnership with whÄnau, iwi, mana whenua and local communities. This will ensure their local curriculum or marau Ä-kura is reflective of the people, places and events that are important within their communities."

Te TÄhuhu o te MÄtauranga/the Ministry of Education will provide support and resources for schools and kura to ensure they can keep parents, whÄnau and the wider community, including iwi and hapÅ«, informed and involved.

"This is the first step in a five-year refresh that will make the whole national curriculum clearer and easier to use, and better able to deliver more inclusive and equitable learning experiences for all young New Zealanders," Chris Hipkins said.

"This exciting development in our education system means generations to come will better understand our place in the world and what has made us the nation we are."